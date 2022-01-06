Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 6 January 2022, Written Update: Samrat scolds Patralekha

Today's episode begins with Pakhi provoking Sai, saying that they cannot prevent Virat's love for Shruti. She says that Sai always considered Virat as just a friend then why is she jealous now. Ashwini and Devi request her to empathise with Sai. Samrat scolds Pakhi for taunting Sai. He asks Pakhi how she will feel if he has an illicit affair.

At the hospital, Shruti feels guilty as she bad-mouthed Virat and shows her gratitude for saving her and Sahas. Elsewhere, Sai begs everyone to leave her alone. Samrat knows that her trust has shaken, but he still advises her to confront Virat and seek answers. Sai does not want to take the responsibility of saving the relationship alone.

Ashwini and Devi suggest inquiring about the situation. They think that Shruti has framed Virat. But Sai blames only Virat as he is no child to be influenced. Mohit insists her to not give up, but Sai does not want to be forced. She says that now she is not Virat's wife or responsibility, and now Shruti is everything for him. She wants to leave and never meet Virat again. Ashwini decides that it is Virat's mistake. Hence, he will leave the house and not Sai.

Shruti thinks Virat is burdened, but he calls it a responsibility. She further asks about Sai, but Virat is not interested in talking about her. He assures Shruti that she does not need to worry about a thing since he will sort things out. Shruti says that she would have been proud if she had been a police officer hubby like Virat and killed a traitor. Still, she thanks Virat for helping a traitor's wife. On the flip side, Pakhi comments if Ashwini plans to adopt Sai to keep her at Chavan house. Samrat, Mohit and Devi say that Sai is their sister and Ashwini's daughter. Hence, she can stay at Chavan's residence.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

