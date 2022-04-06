Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Sai performs Virat’s physiotherapy

In today’s episode, Sai pleads everyone to let her do Virat’s physiotherapy. Pakhi yells at her to stop her drama and asks if there’s no other physiotherapist available. Sai tells they’ll only get one the next day and they shouldn’t wait until the next morning as his pain will increase a lot by then. Bhavani comes and asks what happened and Ashwini informs her that Virat is experiencing a lot of shoulder pain. Sai tells painkillers also won’t ease his pain as physiotherapy is necessary.

Bhavani calls her physiotherapist but he’s not reachable. Sunny comes to Virat and asks him why’s he sitting in the garden. Virat asks Sunny how could he support Sai and he replies to him that it’s because Sai loves him and cares for him a lot. Virat tells even he used to love her a lot but she treated him like he was her enemy and informs Sunny that the same old Virat is dead now and will only feel pain when he’s around Sai. Ashwini calls Sunny and asks him to bring Virat. They go and Ashwini tells Sai will perform his physiotherapy. He asks them if they’re joking. She tells she’s talking as a professional and Ashwini pleads him to agree and they all walk out.

Sai asks his permission to touch him and he agrees. She ties her dupatta around his waist to support his back. She teaches him free exercises and he repeats them after her. Pakhi gets jealous thinking about Sai and Virat. Samrat pulls Pakhi towards him and starts getting romantic but she pushes him aside and tells she needs to sleep as she’s tired. Samrat tells he knows that she’s thinking about Virat and Sai and asks her to stop letting people come between them. Virat gets lost looking at Sai and she alerts him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

