Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Jagtap runs over Samrat

In today’s episode, Samrat comes in front of the car and tries to stop Jagtap but he bumps the car into him and Samrat falls down. Sai gets shocked and tries to get out of the car but he pulls her back. She yells at him and tells that she won’t ever forgive him for this and he tells her that he doesn’t care. Sai cries and tries to stop the car but he pushes her. She tells that she’s pregnant so he shouldn’t hurt her. He gets shocked and tells that he’ll get the child aborted. She gets shocked and then texts Virat asking him for help.

Later, Jagtap sees Virat standing ahead and he tells Sai that he will run over her husband. She gets scared but Virat shoots the car tyres and it gets punctured. Jagtap gets out of the car and walks towards Virat to fight him. They both fight and Virat shoots his leg. Sai comes and tells him that they should go rescue Samrat. The police come and arrest Jagtap. Sai and Virat rush towards Samrat. He sees Sai and Virat and gets happy and tells that he can die peacefully now as he knows Sai is safe. Virat asks him not to talk like this and puts him in the car.

On the other hand, Pakhi awaits Samrat’s arrival and dresses up after planning a surprise date for him. Samrat asks Virat and Sai to give birth to a son and a daughter and take care of them. Sai pleads him to keep his eyes open. Virat tells him that he will play with his kids. Samrat tells that he is happy that Virat came back to the house. Virat apologises to him. Samrat tells he’s happy to have him as his younger brother. Virat asks him not to talk like that. Pakhi wonders where is Samrat.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

