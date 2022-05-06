Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Pakhi is heartbroken

In today’s episode, Bhavani tells Sonali and Pakhi that Sai needed someone to bring her back on track. Karishma comes and says that Bhavani must be happy scolding and punishing Sai like this. Bhavani tells she doesn’t do this for fun or for her happiness but she does this so she can maintain order in the family and keep everyone united. Virat tells Sai that he knows she must have a lot of questions regarding his decision but asks her to trust him. She tells him that she trusts him.

He wipes her tears and asks her to not worry about it today as it’s their wedding day and tells her that he loves her. She smiles and tells that she loves him too. Pakhi gets angry seeing them and walks away crying. She goes to her room and starts throwing things and tells that her only goal was to get Virat but Sai spoiled it for her by marrying and confessing her love for Virat. She gets angry and yells. Samrat comes and tells that he was right about her still being in love with Virat. She continues her melodrama and Samrat tells her that he’s happy Sai and Virat became one as they loved each other and asks Pakhi to accept the fact and move ahead in life and leaves.

Virat-Sai and Rajeev-Shivani congratulate each other on their marriage. Virat apologises to Sai for torturing her. Omkar comes and takes his hand towards Rajeev’s face. Shivani gets scared and stops him. He tells her that he was just going to do karni sampati; where the brother pulls the groom’s ear and asks him to take care of his sister. Shivani becomes happy when Omkar does it. Samrat does it to Virat and tells him he also considers Sai as his sister.

