Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Sonali teases Sai in Virat's absence

In today's episode, we saw Sai urges Pakhi that her husband came back after one year but still now she stays away from him. Pakhi says that she stays with her husband in the same room. Sai says they stay together but give fake smiles to each other. Samrat comes and questions their conversation, Pakhi gets worried and changes the subject. Sai tells Samrat that Pakhi has started caring for her a lot. She told him that she came to her room and asked about her.

Samrat says that he is happy with their bonding. Pakhi says that she has to go and prepare for the function, as Virat is not here and Sai will not help them. Samrat tells Sai that they are here with her. Meanwhile, Virat checks the local area map and says that he will attack in the place where no population is there as he knows Sadanand very well. Virat gets worried and questions himself how he will blast the bulletproof cars.

Meanwhile, Sadanand discusses that the policemen must be unable to figure out how they are going to do the blast. His terrorist partner gives him bomb and says that with this the minister won't be alive. Sadanand stops him and says if our blood comes or their blood comes it's the same thing. Sadanand's pregnant wife Shruti goes there and he asks her to sit. She says that yesterday he didn’t come that’s why she came. She tells him that she knows him from the time he was his father’s student. She always loved his passion for justice, that's why she didn’t miss her father. She says that before she was not scared but now she is scared for their child. Sadanand asks her not to worry about him because he will always be there for her and the child.

Meanwhile at home, Bhavani compliments the house decoration. Pulkit and Devyani celebrate the ritual, and ask everyone to do the arti. Sonali says that all men have to give gifts to their better half, but she says that she is feeling bad for Sai as Virat is not here. Sai tells Sonali that she should not worry about her because Virat has already gifted her something.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Virat becomes emotional as he misses Sadanand