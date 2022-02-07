Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Virat loses consciousness

In today's episode, Virat tells Shruti that he doesn't want Sai's favour or sympathy. Shruti laughs and taunts that Sai's decision of leaving Virat was correct, to which the latter asks Shruti if she is happy because their illegitimate relationship has turned legal now. Shruti warns him not to insult her and suggests Virat reveal the truth to everyone. Virat says he returned the divorce certificate, but Sai asked him to get out, and he has lost his respect, love, and family. Shruti asks him to visit a doctor as he looks weak, but Virat denies it.

On the other hand, Sai cries seeing her and Virat's old photographs and realizes that her love for him will never end. She prays to God that his new family lives happily. At Chavan's house, Ninad says they should call Sai back home as Virat doesn't live with them anymore. Ashwini thinks Sai would not come back, to which Bhavani calls Sai selfish and says she doesn't care for the Chavan family's reputation. Samrat defends Sai says he got a call from the DIG, who informed him that Sai had submitted a backdated divorce certificate. Mohit explains that Sai wants to save Virat's reputation and job, so she submitted fake documents to the police station.

Patralekha provokes everyone saying Sai is a cruel-minded lady, and she did this favour on Virat to burden him. Ninad says he had a talk with Pulkit on call and learnt that Sai's health is deteriorating after the divorce. Sai faints in her hostel room. Elsewhere, Samrat keeps calling Sai while Bhavani thinks Sai is egoistic and doesn't want to keep any relation with the Chavan family, which is why she is not picking up the call. Mohit suggests taking Ashwini's homemade food and meeting Sai.

Elsewhere, Virat feels weak and gets unconscious. Shruti notices him lying on the floor and calls Chavan house. Patralekha picks up the call, but Samrat holds her hand and prevents her from exchanging a word with Shruti.

