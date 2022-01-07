Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Patralekha suggests Sai get a divorce

Today's episode begins with Patralekha suggesting divorce to Sai, who breaks down. She feels that she has no reason to live. Samrat reminds her that she is an aspiring doctor, which is the biggest reason to live. Ashwini repeats that Virat will leave the house instead of Sai because he is at fault.

At the hospital, Shruti expresses her concern for Sahas and her future. Virat assures her that he will take all the responsibility. Shruti says that she doesn't want to be the reason for misunderstanding in Virat's family and relationships. She asks Virat to reveal the truth, but Virat denies it as he gets a flashback of everyone questioning him with distrust. Virat says that he can bear his family's hatred towards him but cannot put them in danger by revealing the truth and that Sai has already suffered a lot because of him. Now, he does not want to ruin Sai's career because of his problems.

Sai suffers from migraine, and Pulkit gives a medicine. Samrat requests her not to lock the door from inside. Shruti asks Virat if he loves his wife. Virat recalls the past romantic memories and replies that he loves Sai a lot, but he thinks Sai doesn't love him. Shruti feels that Sai is possessive and has strong feelings for Virat, but the latter says he does not want to share his sad story on Sahas's birthday. Shruti asks Virat to smile big because Sahas is his son for the world. She says people know her son as Sahas Chavan in the hospital. Virat calls himself the godfather of Sahas and promises to protect him till death.

In contrast, Samrat, Mohit and Pulkit are worried about Sai's health and Virat's strange behaviour. Meanwhile, the doctor explains that Shruti and her baby are not in stable health. Shruti needs to undergo an operation to be better. The following day, Sai wakes up and realises that Virat did not come home the whole night. She packs her bags to leave the house.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

