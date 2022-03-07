Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7 March 2022, Written Update: Virat gains consciousness

In today’s episode, Pakhi tells Sai that she never left Virat’s side like her and tells she stood by him when she wasn’t there and holds Virat’s hand. Sai pulls her hand back and tells she had misunderstood him at that time but now regrets doing so. Pakhi asks her why’s she back after divorce. She tells it’s because of her that he ended up being in a place like this. Pakhi tells she’s disgusting and Sai asks her to get out if she’s so disgusted as the visiting hours are over. Pakhi asks what will she do if she doesn’t leave. Sai calls the ward boy and asks him to take Pakhi out. Pakhi tells she’ll show Sai’s real place once everyone arrives at the hospital the next day and leaves.

Sai cries and apologises to Virat and tells she’s extremely sorry for getting him in this condition and kisses on his forehead. He gains consciousness and opens his eyes. She rejoices seeing that and he wipes her tears. She apologised and starts crying and then realised that she was hallucinating. She falls asleep next to him. The next morning, she wakes up and asks Virat to open his eyes as he’s an IPS officer and the bravest person she knows. Bhavani comes and asks her if she sent the family away so she can spend time with him alone. Dr. Patil comes and tells Sai that she can’t work on Virat’s case and leaves.

Sai cries and Virat gains consciousness and she gets happy. He asks her who’s she and she gets shocked. Everyone comes in and Virat asks Sai who’s she. She tells she’s his wife and he tells his wife divorced him. She apologises to him and starts crying. He tells she can’t see his wounds on his heart and asks her to leave before he does something.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Virat undergoes his surgery