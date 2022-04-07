Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Virat sleeps peacefully

In today’s episode, Sai finished her physiotherapy on Virat. He tells her he feels better and she says all the procedures are officially done. She asks him to sleep on his left side so he can feel better and he falls asleep. Samrat texts Sai and asks how’s Virat. She informs him that he already slept and thinks he must be sleeping peacefully after a long time. Rajiv texts Shivani and she wonders why’s he contacting her after so many years. Sai goes to Shivani and informs her that Virat is fast asleep. Shivani thanks her and Sai asks her who Rajiv is as she saw that she got a parcel from him.

Shivani yells at her to not interfere in her life and leaves and Sai gets upset thinking about what might be wrong with her. Next morning, Sai gives breakfast to Virat and he gives her the fees. She asks him when he’ll want another session and he says he’ll hire another professional since after she becomes a doctor she’ll leave as that was the deal. She cries and he gives her the fees and she leaves. He thinks she used to care for him before and vice versa but when everyone was against him, even she didn’t support him. Sai goes to Ashwini and informs her that Virat slept peacefully and he’ll need 2 more sessions and asks her not to worry as she won’t perform them. She leaves for college but Mohit offers to drop her.

On the way, she asks him who is Rajiv. He tells Shivani was supposed to marry him a long time ago but their marriage broke. He drops her at college and Pulkit meets her and asks her to focus so she can get good marks. Samrat praises Sai and Pakhi gets jealous. Samrat warns her to not plot against Sai.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Sai performs Virat’s physiotherapy