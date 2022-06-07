Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Samrat passes away

In today’s episode, Samrat asks Virat and Sai to take care of Pakhi as well as she’s not a bad person and tells that she started liking him. Sai tells him that he only will take care of her and Virat assures him that nothing will happen to him. Pakhi tells Karishma that she actually likes Samrat and wants to take him out for dinner. Karisma teases her and she tells that she will take Mansi also if she agrees to come. Samrat is then taken to the hospital and Virat asks for the doctor.

Samrat tells Sai that she should take proper care of the baby and wishes for a healthy life for the baby and passes away. Sai yells his name and cries hugging him. Virat comes with the doctor and he checks his pulse rate and tells Virat that he is dead. Pakhi sees Mansi worried about the photo frame. She removes all the glass pieces and takes a photo of the photo frame and tells that she can look at this photo whenever she wants. She tells her that she wants to take her out for dinner with Samrat as she wants to give another chance to their relationship. Mansi gets happy and tells that she should go alone with Samrat and spend time together.

Pakhi tries calling Samrat but he doesn’t pick up. The doorbell rings and Shivani goes to open it and gets shocked to see Sai devastated. She enters and everyone gets shocked. Ashwini’s asks her why her saree is stained. Virat also enters devastated and they question them where’s Samrat. The police and the hospital staff bring Samrat’s dead body and everyone gets shocked. Ninad asks him to wake up and stop acting. Pakhi hugs him and cries and asks him to wake up as she loves him a lot. Sai explains what happened and Pakhi slaps her.

