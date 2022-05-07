Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Virat changes his name

In today’s episode, Virat tells everyone that Shivani and Rajeev should stay with them. Sai agrees and tells that’s a good idea. Bhavani asks if they want to make Rajeev a ghar jamai. Rajeev says that it’s fine if they don’t want him in their house. Samrat tells Rajeev to stay so he can enjoy the food prepared by him.

Virat tells Samrat cooks really well. Ashwini tells that since he’s sick and there’s no one else to take care of him, they should be taking care of him as they’re his family. Mansi tells Omkar that Ashwini is right. Omkar asks Bhavani what’s her decision and she tells that she agrees to Rajeev staying in the house. Rajeev, Sai, Shivani, Virat and Samrat become happy. Devi asks Bhavani if Pulkit can also stay with them so he can take care of Rajeev. Bhavani gets angry and Pulkit tells that he doesn’t even want to stay with them. Later, the pandit asks the brides what their names will be after the marriage.

Shivani tells that she wants to keep her name as Shivani only as her Nagesh Dada named her and she gets emotional. Sai tells that she wants her name to be Sai Virat Chavan. Virat asks her if she’s sure and she tells him that she’s completely sure. Virat tells that even he wants to change his name. Bhavani shouts at him. He tells that if Sai can sacrifice her name for his love even he can do it. He tells that he wants to change his name to Virat Sai Chavan. Everyone becomes happy but Bhavani and Omkar get angry. Sai tells him that he doesn’t have to do this. Virat tells her that he wants to do it. Bhavani tells that he’s insulting his father.

