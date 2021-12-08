Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Virat stops the bomb attack

In today’s episode, Sai asks Virat if he loves her and Virat manages to escape the question. Sai realises that she has been daydreaming about this. Virat calls the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and tells him that Sadanand is just a criminal to him. The DIG appreciates this and informs that the Minister’s convoy will pass by in 15 minutes. Virat goes to sit in his jeep and Sadanand watches him by hiding in a tree.

Virat’s jeep gets blasts by a bomb and simultaneously Sai burns her finger. Devi says something bad must’ve happened to Virat too. Virat and his team fall out of the jeep injured and they notice the bomber running. Virat tells his team that this is a distraction from the main bomb. Sadanand and his team reach the bridge and spot 2 bags under it. They check it and find out that there are only timers. Virat spots a drone with a bomb. Devi gets paranoid and insists to meet Virat. Sai tries to console her and she breaks Sai’s mangalsutra mistakenly. Everyone gets shocked. Karishma says it’s Padva and Sai didn’t even perform a pooja for Virat’s safety and hence, this is a bad omen.

Sai starts crying and takes the fallen mangalsutra beads from the ground. Ashwini also comes to help her. Pakhi asks why is Sai getting worried for Virat and crying over her mangalsutra as according to her, this marriage was just a deal and she only considered Virat as a friend. Ashwini tells it’s not the right time to talk like this and Bhavani also tells her to shut her mouth and start helping Sai. Back at Virat’s side, Minister’s car almost reaches the bridge. Sadanand gets ready to blast the bomb but Virat shoots the drone and fails Sadanand’s plan.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

