Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Sai agrees to stay at Chavan Niwas

In today's episode, Samrat holds Patralekha's hand to prevent her from speaking to Shruti on call. Sonali calls Shruti shameless because she dares to call back. Bhavani asks to turn on the speaker of the phone. Shruti informs Virat has fallen unconscious, to which Patralekha shows her concern while Samrat doubts his wife's intention. Ninad says they consider Virat dead and asks her to stop lying to enter Chavan's house. Samrat disconnects the call, and Ashwini cries Virat is paying the price of his sin. Ninad advises Samrat to visit Sai's hostel.

Shivani, Samrat, Patralekha and Mohit enter Sai's hostel room with the warden's help and find her unconscious on the floor. Samrat wakes her up while Patralekha sprinkles water on Sai's face. Sai regains consciousness, and Samrat wants to take her home as she has a high fever. Sai denies to which Patralekha taunts that she is stubborn. Sai says her self-respect is more important for her than her life. With an intent to trouble Sai, Patralekha shares Shruti has called to inform that Virat fainted due to illness. Sai gets tense, but others distract her. Samrat and Mohit insist that families love can cure fever. Sai agrees to stay at Chavan's house for one night and return to the hostel the other morning.

Later, Samrat brings Sai inside Chavan's house, and Bhavani comments that Sai has made this a game of leaving the house with attitude and returning in illness. Shivani says they found Sai unconscious in her room and requests everyone to go to their room instead of talking nonsense with Sai. Ninad and Ashwini hug her, and then Devyani says they will eat together because she has not eaten since the morning because of tension.

Elsewhere, Shruti calls a doctor to check on Virat. The doctor scolds Shruti for not taking care of her husband. Shruti explains that Virat frequently lives outside for his job, and she stays busy with their newborn. Virat utters Sai's name and says he is suffering from the pain of separation.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

