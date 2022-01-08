Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8 January 2022, Written Update: Virat persuades Sai to stay back

In today’s episode, Virat asks Sai where is she going and she says she’s going to stay without him. Virat requests Sai to trust him and she tells she will only trust him if he tells her who Shruti is. Virat thinks he can’t risk her life by telling her the truth and he tells her to not give up on their relationship. Sai tells him to not stop her if he can’t say the truth.She tells him that he doesn’t have to stay alone as he has found someone else. Virat warns her to not talk like this. Bhavani asks Ninad if Virat came back home. Sonali asks Pakhi if she saw Virat coming back and Pakhi says she’s not a spy.

Samrat says Virat didn’t return back home until they stayed in Sai’s room till late night. Karishma says Virat must be planning to stay with Shruti and Bhavani scolds her. Ninad says he wants to know who Shruti is. Samrat says even Virat should be blamed, while Pakhi blames Sai. On the other hand, Virat requests Sai to not leave him. While arguing with him, Sai breaks her bangle and injures herself. Virat goes to check her wound, but Sai pulls her hand back.

She tells Aaba did a mistake by trusting Virat, whereas in reality, he doesn’t even care about her and wants to go far from her. Virat asks Sai to stay back as he will leave the house since she has a problem with him. Sai asks him to stop talking. Virat tells he won’t interfere in her life and Sai tells him that she’s not the same helpless woman she used to be and won’t tolerate his mistakes if he will keep hurting her. Virat recalls his words of letting Sai make her own decisions without stopping her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Patralekha suggests Sai get a divorce