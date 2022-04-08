Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Sai tries to help Shivani

In today’s episode, Sai comes home and asks Virat where is he going after noticing him getting ready. He tells she shouldn’t be bothering about it and she playfully calls him with synonyms of husband and he smiles. She tells he can smile by looking at her as well and he walks away. Sunny comes and informs Sai that he’s taking Virat to get his physiotherapy done as the DIG wants his medical certificate for his transfer. Sai worries and Virat comes and tells her not to do anything to stop the transfer and she tells him that he got to know what she was thinking and thinks she needs to act on this soon.

Then, the doctor tells Virat that he’ll be fine soon and Sai prays that Virat realises her love and stays back. The doctor tells him that he can join and start working again after he passes a few tests. Virat agrees and tells he wants to start his duty soon. The nurse asks Sai why’s she overhearing their conversation and she replies that she’s the patient’s wife. The nurse takes her in and the doctor says Sai took good care of Virat and they all start joking and Virat gets annoyed and asks the doctor to give the tests soon because he wants to go away from his house. Sai thinks she won’t let that happen.

Later, Sai gives cakes to Shivani and tries to cheer her up and Shivani cries remembering Rajiv. Sai asks her to share and Shivani tells Rajiv is a different person and tells she doesn’t want to talk about it. Sai clicks Virat’s report’s photos and then Shivani goes to open the cupboard and Sai takes Shivani’s phone and texts Rajiv.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

