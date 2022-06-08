Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Sai is blamed for Samrat’s demise

In today’s episode, Pakhi slaps Sai after she reveals the truth about how Samrat died. Virat stops her from slapping Sai repeatedly and tells that it’s not Sai’s fault. Pakhi yells that she lost her husband because of Sai. Ninad cries loudly and tells that Samrat was like his own son and now his sim died before him. He hugs Samrat and cries. Pakhi holds Virat’s collar and asks him if he’s aware of Sai’s mistakes and tells that she’s the reason Samrat passed away. Virat consoles her.

Pakhi cries recalling her and Samrat’s moments. Sonali tells Karishma to go and handle Mansi. Then, Samrat, Mohit, Rajiv and Omkar carry Samrat’s body and Sai walks behind them. Pakhi stops themselves teens that she won’t let the funeral happen if Sai is also attending it. She tells none of the final rites will happen as Samrat lost his life because of her. Virat tells her that Sai and Samrat have a siblings bond. Pakhi gets adamant and Sai recalls Samrat asking him to take care of Pakhi and tells Virat that she will stay back in the house as that’s what Pakhi wishes and asks them to go ahead with the rituals.

They leave and Sai cries sitting in her room. Pakhi cries looking at Samrat’s body and tells that she didn’t want to separate from him so early as it’s unfair. Sai looks at a photo of Samrat and her and cries thinking about how he lost his life because of her and vows to fulfil all his wishes and decides to take care of Pakhi as he wanted.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

