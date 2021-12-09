Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Ashwini gives back Sai's mangalsutra

In today's episode, Virat saves the minister from bomb attack after and asks them to go away. Sadanand with his team attacks Virat and his team. They were using their guns to fight. Virat orders to kill Sadanand’s men; Sadanand shoots at Virat, but he escapes. His protective thread tied by Sai breaks down. He remembers DIG’s advice and shoots Sada. When bullet hits Sadanand, he falls down on the floor. Meanwhile, Gehna cries remembering Devi’s warning that Virat’s life is in danger whenever Sai goes away from him. She prays to god to protect her mangalsutra. Sadanand tells Virat that he already told him that either one will be alive whenever they will meet next. Sadanand asks Virat not to regret his decision. Sadanand tells him that he is just sad because he will not be able to see his baby's face.

Sadanand tells Virat he wanted to name his child Sahas. Sadanand gives him a map to reach Shruti and passes away saying Shruti's name. Ashwini fixes Sai’s mangalsutra and returns her. Sai thanks her and prays for Virat’s safety. Ashwini says even she used to fear for Ninad’s life whenever he used to go on a mission and used to pray for him until he used to return. Devi walks in and apologises to Gehna for speaking badly. After a while, DIG visits the shootout venue, Virat feels guilty for killing Sada while DIG had ordered him to arrest him alive. DIG says he performed his duty faithfully and killed 4 terrorists. DIG tells Virat to find Sadanand's wife Shruti.

Meanwhile, some goons tell Shruti that Sadanand is no more. Shruti starts crying and says she wants to see his body. After a while, Shruti reaches the shootout spot and fills his blood in her maang.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

