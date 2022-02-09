Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Shruti tries to take care of Virat

In today's episode, Ninad says he has already considered Virat is dead for them, and Ashwini says she can forget that she has a son named Virat but can never forget her daughter named Sai. The latter says they should ask if Virat's health is stable now, to which Samrat expresses that Shruti must be lying to enter this house. Patralekha adds that Shruti seems a dangerous woman who manipulated Virat and had a baby with him to blackmail the Chavan family. Samrat says Virat is not a kid to be honey-trapped.

Elsewhere, the doctor checks on Virat's health while he keeps blabbering Sai's name. The doctor tells Shruti that her husband suffers from anxiety. He says he had heard Virat's name before, to which Shruti feels nervous, thinking the doctor must have read the newspaper. As the doctor leaves, Shruti realizes Virat's intense love for Sai and blames herself for creating distance between them. She puts a wet cloth on Virat's forehead while the latter holds her hand and hallucinates Sai in place of Shruti. Shruti asks Virat if he feels stable now, to which he wakes up to reality. He lashes out at Shruti for their close proximity. Virat says he was a brave police officer, but now he feels like a loser as nobody loves him anymore.

Again, Shivani says Sai has submitted fake documents to save Virat and his job, but it is not correct. Mohit and Samrat request Sai to stay at Chavan's house. Sai says she doesn't want to compromise her self-esteem by staying here. Bhavani gets furious and says this family has given her shelter fame and had supported her in pursuing medical. Sai thanks the family but says she will stay only for tonight. Sonali stops Sai from going to Virat's room and says that the room doesn't belong to her anymore.

