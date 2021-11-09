Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Ninad and Ashwini exchange garlands

In today’s episode, Devi says she’ll tell everyone that Virat gave a rose to Sai. Sai tells they’re just friends. Sunny enters and tells them to come down for the party. In the living room, Sonali brings garlands for Ashwini and Ninad. Virat and Sai come down and Samrat says mirchi masala came and asks where were they. Pakhi says they must be following their friendship somewhere. Sai taunts her back by telling her that she knows everything and must probably also know what’s gonna happen in the future.

Ashwini and Ninad exchange garlands and everyone claps for them. Devi says next year they’ll celebrate Sai and Virat’s anniversary as their relationship would’ve evolved from friendship. Sai tells its not necessary for friendship to change into love and Virat tells it might. Ninad and Ashwini thank everyone for celebrating their wedding anniversary. Swapna says she’s happy to see Ninad and Ashwini back.

Pakhi manipulates Bhavani by telling her that Sai will overpower her and she’s losing dominance over the family. Bhavani asks Virat why he didn’t take her permission before inviting Ashwini’s family. Virat apologises and tells that everything happened so suddenly that he didn’t have time to inform her. Pakhi says at least Virat apologises unlike Sai. Virat tells her to stop criticising Sai all the time.

