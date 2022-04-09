Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9th April 2022, Written Update: Sai texts Rajiv

In today’s episode, Sai texts Rajiv from Shivani’s phone asking him to meet her. He gets happy and tells his aunt about it and she blesses him to go meet her and come. Sai texts again asking him not to send any reply back and asks him to meet her directly at the venue. Shivani comes back to her and Sai gives her phone back and gets up to leave and goes out. Karishma tells Bhavani that Sai went to Shivani’s room and Bhavani asks Sai why did she go in. Pakhi tells she must’ve gone in to gather more teammates who will support her.

Virat comes and asks which report was Sai scanning as his test hasn’t been done yet. Sai tells him she was scanning the old records to send them to Pulkit. Virat tells Pulkit never asked for these and Bhavani taunts her by saying Virat will take a transfer and go but leave Sai behind who will be a torture for them. Virat tells that’s not his problem as he wants to go away from his family to have peace of mind.

Devi asks Shivani why’s she upset and Shivani says only she and Sai noticed her emotions. Devi says Sai is special as she helped her a lot and tells she wants to help Sai and Virat unite as Sai loves himself and Shivani gets happy. Karishma tells Bhavani that Shivani and Sai must be planning something. Sonali says what if Shivani likes someone and Sai is giving advice about that. Pakhi tells they need to find out what they’re up to and Bhavani agrees.

