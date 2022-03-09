Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Virat questions Chavan family's equation

In today’s episode, Ashwini worries about Virat and Ninad assures her that nothing will happen as they misunderstood him before but now are aware of the causes for his actions. Bhavani says they should do a pooja when Virat comes back home. The nurse comes and informs the Chavans that Virat is fine and they can meet him.

Bhavani praises him for showing Sai her place and asking her to go as the rest of the family will always be with him. Virat asks then what kind of family are they as Bhavani kicked him out of the house. She tells she was brainwashed by Sai. She always trusted whatever he told since his childhood but because of her, for the first time, she doubted him and had to throw him out of the house. She blames Sai for everything. He says it shows where the relations stand. How Samrat tried to hit him, Devi considered him the worst brother, Mohit disrespected him and Ninad asked him not to perform his last rites when he dies and disowned him.

Ninad apologises and tells he realised his mistake as he shouldn’t have said that and Devi apologises and starts crying and Sonali consoles her. Omkar asks him to forget everything and move on. He tells he can’t do it and asks them all to leave him alone and everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

