Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Virat & Sai spend quality time

In today’s episode, Bhavani asks Virat why does he wants to change his name and ruin the family’s name. Virat asks her to support other women instead of putting them down and tells Ashwini that he has no intentions of hurting his father’s feelings so he tells that they should ask what he feels. Sai tells him that she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt so he shouldn’t change his name. Virat gets a message and then shows everyone the video of Ninad telling him that he appreciates his decision and allows him to change his name. Ashwini tells that if Ninad doesn’t have a problem then she doesn’t have any too.

Bhavani gets angry. Virat tells her that he’s aware that she doesn’t like it but she should also understand his feelings. Ashwini asks Sai to write his new name on the thali. Sai goes ahead and writes his name. She gets happy and tears up. Bhavani tells that those is wrong and asks the pandit to support her. Pandit tells that even Gods names are taken together like; Ram-Sita, Radha Krishna, etc., and asks her to not be stuck in that mentality. Sunny smiles and wishes the couple a happy married life.

Samrat tells Pakhi that now she has officially lost Virat since he even has Sai’s name in his name. Pakhi asks him to divorce her then if he knows what she feels about him. Samrat gets shocked. Virat and Sai see the room decorated. Sunny and Devi come and tell that they did it and purposely stabs there and street talking. Virat pleads them to go and pushes them out. Virat and Sai hug each other.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

