Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Bollywood actress Rekha introduces upcoming twist in the show

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been managing to keep the audience entertained with its storyline. And now it seems like the makers are gearing up for a major twist. A new promo video has been released which features Bollywood actress . She was seen revealing the upcoming twist which is sure to increase the excitement level among the fans.

The promo video opens with Rekha saying, "Yeh ishq bhi kaise kaise imtihaano se guzarta hai. Jo kal tak sirf ek farz tha, aaj mohabbat ban chuka hai...Aise mein ateet aandhi ban ke laut aaye toh, murjhaye hue lamhon ki yaadein taaza ho jaati hain. Na chahte hue bhi kal ka pyaar aaj ka farz ban gaya hai." She is here talking about Virat and his dilemmas. The video also shows Samrat (played by Yogendra Vikram Singh) and he is handing over his wedding ring to Virat. He tells him that he will give Patralekha a divorced and asks him to promise him that he will fulfill his duty towards her.

It will be really interesting to see what will happen next. Will Sai and Virat realise their love for one another or the new twist in the show will push them far away?

Speaking on the upcoming twist, Producer Rajesh Ram Singh said, "Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has gone on air on Starplus. Over a period of time, this love has only grown and people are connecting with the characters and the storyline on an altogether different level. With this upcoming twist on the show, we will be offering our audience another perspective and a peek into the emotional turmoil of our central characters. The promo has also been conceptualized after a lot of thought and Rekha ji has simply made it magical with her presence and top notch performance."

