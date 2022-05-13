Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani declares Sai as the heir of Chavan Niwas

Today’s episode begins with Sai and Virat performing Pooja at Kuldevi’s temple. Bhavani gets elated as they respected her wish and tells them that it is their responsibility to take forward the family’s lineage. Karishma confirms with Bhavani if she is actually making Sai her heir. Bhavani announces that Sai is the only eligible daughter-in-law who can take her place. Omkar opposed Bhavani’s decision and asks how she can make Sai her heir when she always opposed her. Even Sai agrees that she is not yet ready to embrace such a big responsibility.

Bhavani makes her understand that she is capable of handling the house better than Sonali or Ashwini. Pakhi gets jealous of Sai and is about to leave but Samrat holds her hand and makes her stay. Bhavani is firm and ties a holy thread on Sai’s wrist and makes her the heir. Sai gets nervous but Virat pacifies her. Bhavani decides on visiting the temple to take blessings from God for Sai’s new beginnings. Ashwini remembers the time when they visited the temple when Bhavani got the responsibility of the Chavan family.

Bhavani appreciates Virat’s decision he took for Sai. Sai asks Bhavani what about her identity if she becomes the heir. Bhavani reminds her that from now on she shall be known as Chavan’s family daughter-in-law and abide by her duties. Everyone sits for the Pooja behind Sai and Virat. Panditji starts the Pooja and the pebbles fall on Pakhi. Panditji asks everyone to calm down and let destiny do its wonders. He assures Bhavani that soon Chavan Niwas shall be graced with a child. Meanwhile, Sai insists Virat tell the truth to Bhavani but he refuses keeping in mind the situation.

