Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 19th May 2022, Written Update: Sai reveals the truth about her internship

Today's episode begins with Bhavani opening the door thinking it is Virat and Sai but gets shocked seeing Arti and Suvarna. Bhavani informs everyone about the guests who handle the local temple's committee. Suvarna asks Bhavani about her other daughter-in-law and requests some lukewarm water. Arti asks Bhavani about Sai. Sai gets busy performing a patient's delivery. Bhavani gets furious and asks Ashwini about Sai's whereabouts. Bhavani asks Pakhi to serve the juice to the guests. Pakhi taunts Ashwini about Sai's carelessness on a big day.

Sai gets successful in performing the delivery. Doctor Thorat congratulates her and gives her 24-hour duty as a reward. Sai asks him why is he punishing her. He tells her that she is being punished as she tried to outsmart him by calling Virat from the patient's phone. Sai makes him learn that it was a coincidence but he doesn't believe her. Thorat gives her the toughest assignments compared to other interns. Sonali provokes Bhavani about Sai and tells her she didn't turn up. The guests leave getting disappointed. Bhavani decides to punishing Sai.

Sai rushes to Virat. Virat wears an arm sling and tells Sai that they shall inform the family that he met with an accident. Sai gets sad as they have to lie to their family. Virat asks her to be practical. They reach home and everyone gets concerned about seeing Virat. Sai informs everyone that Virat is not hurt. He did this not to reveal the truth. Sai tells everyone that they got late as it was the first day of her internship of becoming a doctor. Everyone gets stunned hearing this. Bhavani tells Sai is not meant to be a doctor then why she is stating such. Virat tells everyone that Sai is stating the truth.

