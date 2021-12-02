Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Virat goes on a mission

In today's episode, Pakhi tells the whole family that their star couple Sai and Virat are missing. Sonali makes fun and says that Sai must have shifted to Virat’s room by now, so she doesn’t want to get out of the room. Devi warns her to stop bad-mouthing about Sai. Ashwini confronts Sonali to stop talking about her children and talk about other couples instead. Omkar begins shouting that children don't have respect.

Mohit tells Omkar that he will go and call them. Ashwini says let them come on their own as there is still time for pooja. Sai with her suitcase walks to Virat’s room recalling DIG's words. Sai thinks to ask Virat if he cares for her like a friend or husband. She sees Virat getting ready for duty. Virat sees her coming there and tells her he has some important mission to take care of.

Meanwhile, the whole family was in the hall and Sonali was bad-mouthing about Sai. Sai asks which mission he is going on. He remembers DIG informing him about a confidential mission to catch his best friend Sada and reminding him to separate his personal and professional life. He says she knows he cannot reveal it as per protocol. Sai tells Virat that they will be best friends forever. Virat comes down the hall and tells his family that he has been assigned a mission and is going on it. Bhavani says why he is going on a mission and time. Sai asks if the DIG visited them to inform them about the mission. He says to both meet her and inform about the mission.

Ashwini gets worried and says whenever Sai and Virat get separated either one will get in danger. Virat asks Ashwini not to worry about this and grabs Sai's hand.

Seeing this, Pakhi gets jealous and ruins the moment saying that he can not take Sai with him. Virat says he has warned her many times not to interfere between him and Sai and tells the family that they got into trouble, but now they are best friends. Samrat and Omkar tell Virat they are so proud of him.

