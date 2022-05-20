Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Virat supports Sai's dream

Today's episode begins with Bhavani asking Virat why Sai wishes to become a doctor now. Virat tells that Sai always wanted to become a doctor. Ashwini asks Virat if he lied about Sai to Bhavani during their wedding. Virat explains that Sai was ready to leave the mandap and to stop Sai, he had to lie to Bhavani. Virat promised Sai's Baba that he shall support her in becoming a doctor. Bhavani asks Virat about his promise. Virat affirms that Sai will become a doctor. Bhavani slaps Virat.

Sai backs Virat and asks what is so wrong if he wishes to support her dreams. Bhavani asks her not to interfere. Virat tells that Sai always suggested he tell the truth but he didn't know how to. Virat seeks Bhavani's forgiveness. He tells her that he did everything to keep his family happy and save his relationship with Sai. He reminds Bhavani of the times she had to lie to keep her family happy. Sai tells that she cannot choose between marriage and her dreams. Sai tells it's her duty to fulfill Aba's dream.

Bhavani tells that Sai can either become bahu of the Chavan family or choose to be a doctor. Virat asks her why didn't she question his choice of becoming an IPS officer and Samrat an Army officer. He asks why can't Sai, Pakhi, and Karishma follow their dreams and become self-reliant. Samrat tells he shall support Pakhi if she wishes to start with her blogging. Even Mohit supports Karishma and shares his positivity towards her work. Virat tells Bhavani that even his brothers respect their wives' decision to work.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 19th May 2022, Written Update: Sai reveals the truth about her internship