Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Ashwini supports Sai in front of Bhavani

In today's episode, we saw Ashwini go into Bhavani’s room to talk to her about Sai. Bhavani sees her and scolds her saying that if she has come to support Sai She should go back or else Bhavani will get angry at her. Ashwini tells Bhavani that she is the head of the family and punishes who made the mistake. Now she came here to show her Diwali gift. Bhavani tells Ashwini to come inside and after checking the saree she compliments it.

Ashwini tells her that this saree is selected by Sai. Bhavani reacts strangely and returns it. Ashwini says if she can punish Sai for her mistake but she should also praise her for her good works. Meanwhile, Sai was crying in her room, Virat takes some snacks for her and tries to cheer her up. Sai calms down seeing Virat there.

Ashwini tells Bhavani that with her decision of letting Sai and Virat live in a separate room. Also with this decision, they are becoming good friends, and also they are getting closer as husband and wife. Bhavani tells Ashwini about it was a good idea. Ashwini thanks her and says let them stay separate for some more time to make them realize their love for each other. Bhavani says she just praised her one decision and didn’t approve the other, her decision of shifting back Sai to Virat’s room is final. Meanwhile, Paki was getting angry while recalling the moment when Sai shouted at her. Samrat walks into the room and questions her about what happened. Samrat questions Paki why she tries to scold Sai there.

Also, Samrat questions her about what she was doing in front of Virat's room. Meanwhile, Virat tries to cheer up Sai and tells her that she is feeling bad for Bhavani's bad behavior. Virat asks Sai to understand Bhavani is old-fashioned and she should see the situation via Bhavani’s view. Sai questions Virat when he will continue his driving class.

