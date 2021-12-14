Ghum hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Virat returns home from completing the mission

In today's episode, Virat was about to leave the hotel. He tells Shruti not to blindly trust anyone in the hotel. Shruti says she trusted and accompanied him here. He thanks her and says he will bring her bags from his car. She apologises for troubling him. He says she is disturbing him with her questions though. Samrat tries to call Virat’s phone number. Pakhi asks if the situation is serious. He asks if she realised it now as she was criticising and trying to prove him wrong.

She continues criticising Sai and repeats that even after Virat’s warning, she called the DIG directly last time and stopped his transfer. She starts shouting that Virat is not like her husband who left her behind and started a new relationship and returned home after 1 year. Samrat gets sad and angry at the same time. He asks if she wants him to repeat the reason behind it.

Meanwhile, Sai continues worrying for Virat and sleeps on the couch. Ashwini feels sad seeing her condition. Sai senses Virat entering and looks at the door. Virat enters from the door and Sai hugs him. Ashwini prays to god to protect her children’s happiness; she knew Sai would welcome Virat with open hands, and prays to god to keep them together forever as husband and wife. Sai asks why he didn’t call her.

Bhavani is happy on seeing him and blesses him. She then tells Sai that her husband has returned and she should be happy. Samrat hugs Virat and asks if his mission was successful. Virat feels sad because he killed Sadanand in this mission. On the other hand, Sai notices the protective thread in his hand missing and questions him. He shows mauli and says her mauli saved his life, remembering the incident. Sai thanks god for sending Virat home safely.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

