Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Virat lies to Sai about Shruti

In today's episode, Sai senses that something is wrong and questions Virat if he is hiding something from her. She notices sindoor on his shirt and asks how he got it. He remembers Shruti's sindoor and he gets nervous, she is not letting him rest and doubting him. She says she sensed his tension when he returned home. He says he will share it later as a lot is going on in his mind. She cheers him up saying he can whenever he wants to as she shifts to his room now and offers him a hot tub relaxing massage like in a hotel. He says not everyone goes to a hotel to enjoy and asks why she is talking about the hotel at this time, he wants to rest. She says he looks disturbed and she wants to know what is going on in his mind. Sai tells him that she trusts him and will understand everything.

Virat tells her that he is having a headache. Sai tells him that she can apply balm on his head. Virat lies on her lap, Sai applies balm, says aayi and Samrat dada took care of her really well in his absence and notices him sound asleep. He wakes up worried and asks if he slept for long. She says he was in deep sleep and makes him sleep on the bed comforting him. Meanwhile, the Hotel staff insists Shruti give her ID as her husband hasn’t returned yet. She requests to let him return. Virat wakes up crying, Sai notices him and asks if he is crying. He says lights are disturbing him. She says she will switch off the lights. She asks him to have a relaxing bath till she gets him food and goes out thinking about how to comfort him. When she comes back to take food for him she sees a call from Shruti.

Virat comes out from the bathroom and sees the missed call from Shruti. He takes his phone and runs toward the door and tells Shruti that he will come back after making an important call.

Also Read: Ghum hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Virat returns home from completing the mission