Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Virat becomes emotional as he misses Sadanand

In today's episode, Virat informs his team that they are camping in open grounds. So that Sadanand sends his men to find out the reason and they can see their activity in open ground. Virat tells them that Sadanand was his college friend but he will complete this mission for sure. Virat sees some activity in the jungle and goes to check. Virat finds a bonfire there. He turns to find Sadanand standing behind with a revolver in his hand.

Sadanand warns him to go back, and then Virat fights him to reveal Sadanand’s face. He gets emotional and asks how he is. He tries to hug Sadanand but he pushes him. Virat is about to fall back but Sadanand saves him from falling on the floor and hugs Virat. After this, Sadanand tells him that his fight is not with Virat but with the system. He says they used to be friends but not anymore. He tells Virat to pick up his tent and leave.

Virat says he is still his best friend and reminds how close they were. He asks Sadanand to hug him as a friend. Sadanand again gets emotional. Meanwhile, Sai becomes tense about Virat, She calls him, but Virat’s phone is in the tent. Surve thinks he must go to look for him. Virat asks Sadanand why he did not keep in touch. Sadanand tells him that he saw him with Sai in the mall. He asks if it was a love marriage.

Virat says they got married in a strange situation, Sadanand asks if he is not happy with his marriage. Virat tells him that he can not explain how happy he is in this marriage. Virat replies to Sadanand that he does not know if his wife loves him. Virat asks if Sadanand is married. Sadanand tells that he is married and is expecting. Virat is shocked to know that Sadanand has kept his pregnant wife in the jungle with him. Virat advises him to surrender, but Sadanand refuses his offer.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

