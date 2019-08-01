Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega August 1, 2019: Guddan invites AJ to her wedding

In the latest episode, as per Antara’s condition Guddan visits her father’s house once again to invite everyone for her wedding with Harish in the evening. AJ and everyone else is shocked listening to this. AJ is astounded and cannot believe that Guddan is even thinking about getting married to someone else. Guddan says it’s because AJ always encouraged her to move on in life and he too had decided to be with Antara all of a sudden. Bhushan stops Guddan outside and asks her if all of this is a hoax. She says that it is not a part of the act and she truly is getting married. Antara arrives and says that it is indeed true.

Antara again tries to be sarcastic but Guddan gets really furious and grabs her by the neck to intimidate her. She commands Antara to apologize to her father. Antara apologizes to Bhushan and leaves. Bhushan asks Guddan to calm down and not take such a drastic step. AJ is enraged and burns that invitation card. Antara enters the room and sees this. She immediately throws the burning card away. AJ expresses to her that he still loves Guddan and all of her decisions affect him. He cannot stop caring about her. Antara tells him that if he is getting married to her then even Guddan has the right to marry someone else. AJ says that he has to stop this wedding immediately.

AJ barges into the house and demands to stop the wedding. He starts throwing stuff around when Guddan comes and stops him. She tells him that he has no right to stop him since he himself is going to get married. AJ tells her that he hasn’t married Antara yet and Guddan and him are still husband and wife. Harish interrupts them as AJ grabs Guddan’s hand and asks AJ to leave his future wife’s hand. AJ threatens to kill Harish in rage and grabs him by the neck. Antara and Guddan stop him. Guddan asks AJ to leave. Guddan tries to intimidate Antara after everyone leaves but Antara is unphased by Guddan’s statements. Guddan tells her to go be concerned about her relationship with AJ since she clearly could see his love for Guddan and his will to stop the marriage at any cost. Antara tells her that he will stop the marriage if he reaches there by which she implies that she will do anything to keep AJ away from the wedding. Later, Antara hits AJ on his head with a rod in the parking lot, leaving him unconscious. Then she puts him in his car. Guddan dresses up for the wedding but feels scared and unsure if she can take this step.

