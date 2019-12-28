Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega December 28, 2019 Written Update: Guddan decides to bring Antara home

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega witnessed a rather interesting set of turns in the episode today. Find out what happened.

The episode starts with Antara saying she is not here with bad intentions and how Vikrant is proof of the same. She also says she would let him kill Guddan if that is what this was about, however, she did not. Alisha then says that mummy is right and that she did save her and Guddan from Vikrant. The police then arrive and take the dead body away, asking Antara about Vikrant, however, she does not say anything and when the police say they will have to arrest her, Alisha says that they can't do so.

Alisha requests everyone to stop Antara from going and so, Guddan decides to take her home for two days and she tells Antara that she will have to go after two days. This leaves Alisha elated and she is extremely happy about Guddan's decision. AJ then allows all of this to happen for the sake of their daughter but puts a condition before Antara. Akshat then comes home with Antara and calls Revati telling her that it was wrong on her part to blame Guddan for something she did not do, and so he asks Antara to tell the truth and she admits to having tried to kill Angad while Guddan was the one who saved him.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Dalljiet Kaur re enters show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as Antara)

Revati seems to be upset and leaves telling them that she will hate the two of them forever. Guddan then asks Antara why is she doing it, and she then says that she does not want all this hate for herself, however, Guddan sternly tells her to leave the house after two days or else she will have to do something about it,

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More