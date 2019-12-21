Haiwaan December 21, 2019 Written Update: Ansh tells Amrita Redx's truth

Today in Haiwaan, Ansh approaches Amrita and tells her that the real Randhir is dead. Later, Amrita tries to find out the truth from Aditi as she confesses about the same in a letter.

Ansh tells Amrita that Randhir is dead but she doesn't believe him. Meanwhile, Redx searches Amrita and as he scans the room for her, he finally sees two people on the balcony. Ansh tells Amrita that she shot Randhir and the one living with her is Redx his clone robot. He asks her to meet him at the police station in a while where he will prove her that Randhir is dead. Amrita agrees and sobs quietly. Redx sees her and asks her who she was talking too. He hugs her and realises that her heart rate has increased. She avoids him and doesn't tell him anything. Redx scans the floor and sees Ansh's footprints. Meanwhile, Govind gets blood in his cough again and remembers that he has to get that red diary any how. He calls up Jia but she tells him that they haven't found the diary yet. Redx comes to inform Jia and Chetan that Ansh met Amrita and he might've told her the truth. He tells them that he cannot read Amrita's brain so he can't really say if she believed Ansh.

Ansh goes to rescue Dev and fights the animal-like Haiwaan. Meanwhile, Aditi confesses in her letter to Amrita that she lost Randhir because of her. Ansh drags Dev and asks him to tell the truth to Amrita. Aditi writes to Amrita that her life is in danger as Redx is in her house. She apologies to amrita in the letter and hopes that the letter reaches her. Suddenly, Jia and Redx come into Aditi's house. Aditi gets terrified of them. Later, Amrita reaches the police station and sees all her constables unconscious in a locker. Ansh gets her attention towards him and brings out Dev from the room. Aditi comes running to the police station too. Ansh threatens both of them to tell the truth to Aditi. He tells them to confess that Jia had held Dev captive and they arrested the real Randhir and Aditi shot him. Aditi recollects how Jia threatened her by keeping her husband captive. She had shown Randhir her husband's photo and had later shot him while he ran. Aditi agrees with what Ansh said and it leaves Amrita flabbergasted. But soon Aditi says that Ansh had kidnapped Dev, not Jia. Aditi lies and frames Ansh. Ansh gets angry and grabs Aditi and Dev by their neck. Amrita tries to save them but couldn't.

Misha and Baby arrive with the gamma rays machine and attack Ansh. Amrita chained Ansh and locked him up. Ansh tries to turn into Haiwaan to break the chains but the gamma rays shoot at him. Baby tells him that they have put the machine there so that he cannot turn into Haiwaan. Amrita tells Ansh that she would've killed him but she only spared his life because of Randhir. Aditi sneaks her letter into Amrita's bag before Amrita leaves. Aditi and Dev come to Jia's lab because she had planted a bomb on Aditi. Accidentally Chetan presses the button to activate the bomb and everyone gets petrified. But Redx quickly goes and diffuses the bomb before it blasts. Jia slaps Chetan for his mistake. Jia still keeps Dev captive and Aditi pleads her to let him go. Meanwhile, Amrita wonders why Randhir is taking so long to shower. Redx runs back home in turbo speed. Amrita enters the bathroom and doesn't see Randhir there. Redx surprises her from behind the door. He had changed and put water over himself to fool Amrita. Amrita hugs him as she got worried about him. Later, she tells him about what happened with Ansh.

Meanwhile, Randhir finds himself locked up in an electric glass case with the teleporter. Jia releases Nitrogen in the glass case and freeze Randhir and the teleporter's legs. She asks Randhir about the red diary but he refuses to tell her anything about it. Jia asks him to at least thank her for saving his life. When Aditi shot Randhir, Jia's Haiwaan had brought Randhir back to her lab where they treated him and saved his life. Govind threatens Randhir too to tell him where the diary is. Meanwhile as Amrita gets ready to go to dinner with Redx, Baby talks to Redx and asks him to help him come back to his normal size. Baby gets engrossed in talking about Misha and Redx realises that his battery is getting low. He goes into the lab and Misha sees him there. She wonders what happened to him. She sees him walking very slowly and absurdly. Redx struggles to even get the equipment to charge himself and falls down as his battery dies. Misha gets shocked to see him fall. Meanwhile, amrita dresses up and as she picks up her bag to leave, she sees Aditi's letter. After reading it, Amrita gets shocked and runs downstairs to find out the truth. Misha sees Sparks coming out of Redx's eyes. She realises that this is not Randhir but his robot Redx. Naintara comes to the lab and Misha tells her that he's not Randhir, but his robot.

Amrita shows the letter to Baby but he asks her to confirm with Aditi as Jia might've pressured her to write this letter. As she calls Aditi, Jia quickly blocks their call. Chetan gets worried as Amrita might go to meet Aditi to find out the truth. Govind tells him that his actions always supersede his thoughts. He tells them that someone is already there at Aditi's house. Jaadu appears at Aditi's house. He's a magician and keeps disappearing whenever Aditi tries to catch him. Aditi removes a gun and points it at Jaadu to kill him. But he keeps disappearing and reappearing as Aditi shoots at him. Finally Jaadu makes Aditi unconscious and stuffs her in a bag to take her away. Amrita comes to meet Aditi and Jaadu clings to a wall above the door with the bag to hide from Amrita. But something falls out of his pocket as Amrita looks around the house for Aditi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More