Haiwaan December 28, 2019 Written Update: Randhir surrenders the red diary

Today in Haiwaan, Govind kidnaps Amrita and blackmails Randhir to give him the red diary. Finally, Randhir finds out the red diary’s real secret as he surrenders it to Govind.

In today's episode, Misha and Aditi bring Amrita to the place where they were held captive with Randhir. Ansh tries to convince Amrita that Randhir is dead but Amrita sees Randhir's message written on the glass in front of her. She recognizes his handwriting and tells Ansh that he's alive. Meanwhile, Randhir gathers everything that he found in Govind's secret room and puts it in his bag. Jaadu appears there and begins to chase Randhir to stop him. Randhir flies away on his flying machine and Jaadu shoots at him with his pistol as he follows him. Amrita and Aditi wait while the car gets repaired. Amrita asks Aditi to not feel guilty anymore. She also tells her that they captured RedX when they were at the cafe and his battery got low. Soon, Amrita sees a group of women going to perform a veneration. She saves one woman's plate from falling and she thanks her. Amrita gets to know that the women are going to pray to a holy tree for the long life of their spouses. She decides to join them. She goes to pray for Randhir while Randhir deals with Jaadu. Randhir lands on a boat but before he could leave Jaadu lands there too.

Randhir injects himself with a painkiller so that if Jaadu tries to hit or torture him to find out about the red diary, he won't feel any pain. Jaadu tries a lot to make Randhir feel the pain but Randhir instead stabs Jaadu in his eye with his own spear. Jaadu picks him up and flies away with him. Amrita goes around the tree, wrapping it with a holy thread but the thread breaks as she wishes God to bring Randhir back to her. A woman tells her that it is very ominous for such a thing to happen. Amrita gets worried. Aditi comes to call her as the car had been repaired. Jia tells Chetan about the map in the red diary that can help them get the Shiro. Suddenly, Ansh stops their car and turns into Haiwaan in front of them. On their way home, Amrita remembers their college days when Randhir and Ansh were inseparable. She tells Aditi that she came in between two friends and because of her their friendship has been torn apart. Meanwhile, Jaadu makes Randhir his captive and threatens him by saying that since he cannot feel any pain he will torture Amrita. Randhir pretends like the painkillers effect has worn off and Jaadu decides to punish him so that he reveals about the red diary. He gets an electric chair to electrocute Randhir but Randhir pushes him on the chair and electrocutes him.

Jaadu dies after he slips a bomb from his coat to kill Randhir but it explodes near him. Meanwhile, Amrita and Misha ask Naintara about Randhir. She tells them that Jia probably would know. Ansh hangs Jia and Chetan from a tall building and threatens to kill them if they don't tell him where Randhir is. Just tells him that Randhir fled from where they had kept him so they have no idea. Ansh calls Govind to ask about Randhir but he doesn't tell him too. Jia and Chetan ask Ansh to forgive them and spare their lives but Ansh gets angry and begins to turn into Haiwaan. Meanwhile, Baby reprograms RedX so that he only follows their commands. Randhir wanders in the jungle looking for a way out. He drops the picture of the waterfall that he found in Govind's secret room while looking for network. A mysterious woman picks it up and watches Randhir as he goes away. Amrita commands Redx to call Govind and tell him that he has found the red diary. When he calls Redx to a location, they will go and arrest him so that the matter gets closed forever.

Meanwhile, Randhir tries to get a lift but no car stops for him. The mysterious woman follows Randhir. Redx reaches a godown and alerts Amrita that Govind is here too. But when Amrita and the police force come to arrest Govind, they see that he had placed a dummy in his place. The dummy releases a gas that makes everyone unconscious. Govind shoots Redx and makes Amrita her captive to blackmail Randhir. Randhir reaches home and Govind video calls him to show him that he has Amrita with him. He asks Randhir to give him the red diary or else he would kill Amrita. Randhir sees no other option but to give the red diary to Govind. He goes to his lab and unlocks his systems to get the red diary out of the safe. Meanwhile, Jia and Chetan show Ansh, Govind’s location. Randhir goes to give the red diary to Govind but before that he asks him what is the secret that is in the diary. Govind asks him to hand him the diary and once he gets it he tells Randhir that the diary has a map that leads to Shiro, the gem of immortality. After Randhir knows what the truth of the diary is, he swiftly grabs the diary and throws it in the air. He shoots the diary and it catches fire. Govind and his bodyguards get busy in dousing the fire but the book turns to ashes. Randhir frees Amrita. Ansh comes as Haiwaan and takes Randhir away. Amrita and the police force follow Ansh to save Randhir. Ansh takes Randhir to the place where they had first met. He asks Randhir if he remembers the place. Randhir tells him that he does because it was where they met first and Ansh had saved his life there. Ansh tells him that their friendship began here and he is going to end it here too. Meanwhile, the mysterious woman hypnotises a boy who stops his car for her. He tries to misbehave with her so she hypnotises him and takes his car. She asks Amrita to brace herself as she’s coming to meet her. Ansh begins to hit Randhir. He turns into Haiwaan to beat Randhir up and kill him.

