Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 5 pics of the actress with beau Aly Goni that prove they are travel enthusiasts

Jasmin Bhasin is among the leading ladies of the TV industry, who became an internet sensation in a short span of time. The gorgeous actress rings in her birthday on 28th June and the actress will turn 32 today. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adored couples on social media and enjoy a massive fan following. The couple entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends and fell in love and have been dating ever since. She loves to share pictures with him. The couple love to travel and often go on vacations when they are not working. On the special day of the actress, here are some adorable pictures of Jasly from their travel diaries.

Leh

In the picture, the adorable couple is seen spending quality time with each other in the beautiful surrounding of mountains and open sky. Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable as she kisses Aly on the cheek.

Dubai

The actors looked fashionable as they explored the beauty of Dubai. In the picture, Jasmin has sported a comfy t-shirt and black shorts. Aly Goni looks dapper in an abstract print shirt and denims.

Ibiza

The couple recently went on a trip to Ibiza, where they are seen enjoying themselves. Aly wrote that he cannot wait for the next trip with Jasmin.

London

In the picture, the adorable duo is seen on the streets of London as he hugged her. Aly wrote, “Hello there I miss u come back soon Ps: I love this music.”

Goa trip

Aly Goni has planned a special birthday for his lady Jasmin Bhasin on her last birthday as he took her on a trip to Goa. He braided his hair for her and they had a great time at the beach.

Pinkvilla wishes Jasmin Bhasin a very happy birthday!

