Hina Khan dolls up with makeup and flaunts blue eyeliner rimmed eyes in her latest PHOTOS; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which her makeup game is on point. Check out her latest pictures.

When talking about unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices in the world of Indian television, ’s name comes to the forefront. The beautiful actress is considered to be a style icon and serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. Hina doles out major fashion goals whenever she steps out and her multiple pictures on social media are proof! Considered as one of the most successful actresses of Indian telly town, Hina enjoys a massive fan following too.

Hina often shares pictures and videos on social media which immediately grab attention. The Hacked actress has recently shared a few pictures on social media in which she is seen all dolled up with makeup. Hina opts for a peachy makeup look and flaunts a nude lip color. She steals the limelight with her blue eyeliner-rimmed eyes that happen to be a craze among the young ladies in current times. Hina is seen wearing an off-shoulder red dress and she ties up her hair into a messy bun.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina kick-started this year with the release of her debut Bollywood movie Hacked which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress has been highly appreciated for her stellar performance in his mystery thriller which has been co-produced by Krishna Bhatt, Jatin Sethi, and Amar Thakkar. It also features Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar and Mohit Malhotra in significant roles.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan's birthday wish for her former co star Parth Samthaan is too cute to handle; See Pic)

Credits :Instagram

Read More