Imlie, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Imlie lashes out at Aditya

As the episode starts, Imlie and Aryan arrive at his home and Arpita and her mother eagerly ask them what brought Imlie home. They make sure that Aryan didn’t do anything wrong to her. Aryan tells them, he shall talk about it later. Arpita takes Imlie along with her and introduces her to her friends.

Arpita introduces Imlie to her friends and Imlie tells them all about her village as one of them asks them if she likes her village or Delhi the most. One of Arpita’s friends tries to make her move on Aryan and offers him a drink. But Aryan refuses to accept her drink and he asks her address as she tries to mock Imlie.

Imlie finds out that she will have to eat the noodles with chopsticks and she decides to eat it with her hands instead. One of Arpita’s friends mocks her for her act. Aryan confronts Imlie for her behaviour. Imlie lashes out at Aryan, who calls her dear one’s stupid for not teaching her properly. At last, Aryan teaches Imlie how to eat with chopsticks and she follows his instructions.

Just as Imlie decides to call Aditya, he calls her. Aditya asks her where she is and expresses his disappointment over her. Imlie ends up lashing out at Aditya as an argument breaks out between them. After the call, Aditya tells Malini that he is going to bring Imlie home.

Aryan catches Imlie sleeping on the floor and as he questions her act, Arpita and her mother come out and guide Imlie to her room. As the episode ends, Aryan’s mother reveals of her worries about Aryan. Imlie overhears it and learns that Aryan has been through some hard times.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

