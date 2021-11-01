Imlie, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie vows to reveal Malini’s true face

As the episode starts, Anu lashes out at Aditya, and asks him if he isn’t ashamed to abandon his pregnant wife. Aditya reminds her that Malini isn’t his wife, but he will be fulfilling his responsibilities nonetheless. Anu advises Malini not to sign the papers at any cost, but Malini takes the papers from Aditya and signs them.

Malini pretends to be the bigger person and she tells him she has been wanting to do it since a long time as it would make Imlie and the family happy. Aparna appreciates her gesture and tells Malini she will always have a place at her house. Imlie is having a hard time as she knows Malini is pretending to be a nice person.

Later, Imlie confronts Malini and asks her to stop playing her tricks as no one is around. Malini reveals her true face and tells Imlie that she will be using her child as a tool to get closer to Aditya. Imlie vows to reveal her true face to Aditya and Malini asks her how does she plan to do that.

All the ladies gather around the hall for mehendi and Aparna asks Malini to join them. Sundar catches Aditya putting mehendi on his hands. As he finds out that he has written Imlie’s name on his hand, he informs the rest of the men. Harish and Pankaj too decide to write their wives name on their hand.

Imlie and Aditya have an argument as Imlie tries to tell him about Malini’s plans. Aditya refuses to believe that Malini would use her child to win his love and Imlie vows to show him proof.

Imlie notices that Malini has Aditya's name on her hand and as she leaves, Imlie asks her to stop. The family is gathered around and Imlie shows Aditya what Malini has written on her hand. As the episode ends, Aditya asks Malini why she did that.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

