Imlie, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Aryan saves Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie goes to a cliff, breaks down in tears as she realises that she just lost the love of her life. Meanwhile Aryan is out on the search for Imlie and one of the staff provides him Imlie’s location. Drowned in her sorrow Imlie walks to the edge of the cliff to jump off it. Aryan arrives at the scene just in time and pulls Imlie away from there.

Aryan calls Imlie weak and reminds her how he needed to pick her up twice in a day. Imlie lashes out at him and tells him what all she has been through ever since she came to the city. Imlie tells him no one can stop her from crying and asks him to let her be weak for one day. Aryan tells her she can cry all she wants and asks her to get back for her life, when the sun shines tomorrow.

Pankaj and Aparna question Aditya for divorcing Imlie. To their shock Aditya reveals to them that it was Imlie who divorced him and he just signed the papers for her. Aditya tells them Imlie has found someone else and she has started to understand what’s good for her. Aditya tells them Imlie wants Aryan Rathore more than him. Aparna refuses to believe and as Aditya leaves, Malini tells them Aditya isn’t lying, she too has seen Imlie with Aryan.

Aryan and Imlie return home in the morning and Aryan’s mother asks Imlie if she will marry Aryan. Imlie is shocked and asks her how she can talk to her like that, as she is married already. As she goes to her room, Aryan grills his mother for talking to Imlie.

As the episode ends, Aditya is seen crying over Imlie’s action and he decides to publish the truth of what happened. He sends an email and asks his staff to publish it in the newspaper.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.