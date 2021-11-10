Imlie, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna expresses her contempt towards Aditya

As the episode starts, Imlie is seen walking on the road, clinging on to her books. Suddenly a car knocks her and sends her books flying. Imlie starts cursing the driver and suddenly the car stops. Imlie thinks of him as a good person as she sees him coming back. She extends her hand out as he comes closer but he just passes by Imlie and kicks aside a small rock which was on the road. He goes back to his car without even noticing Imlie. As he starts leaving, Imlie decides to chase him but he fleas from there. Back at the Tripathis, Aparna is busy in her prayers as Aditya comes back from his search for Imlie. She expresses her sorrow of losing her daughter-in-law. She expresses her contempt towards Aditya for Imlie’s departure.

Aditya tells the family how much he has sacrificed for Imlie and she still left none the less. Aparna reminds him that Imlie left him because he forced her to do so. Aparna asks Aditya why he didn’t trust Imlie, while everyone in the family knew that Imlie would never fire at Malini. Malini jumps in and asks Aparna if she was trying to say she was lying. Just as Malini talks about the sacrifices she has made, Dulari Devi expresses her contempt towards the family and she leaves the house with Meethi.

Imlie comes across the car that knocked her down and she walks into a go down to see an underground fighting ring and wonders what is happening out there. Meanwhile the guy that knocked Imlie down is having an argument with the boss of the underground, as he demands them to vacate the place. Imlie tries to stop the wrestlers from fighting and she gets pushed away by one of them. As the episode ends, Aditya gets a call from his boss to cover a story on an illegal underground fighting club and Aditya decides to go after it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

