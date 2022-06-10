Imlie, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Harry injures Madhav

Today's episode begins with Aryan feeling guilty for not trusting Imlie. Jyoti gets raged seeing her plan is not working. Aryan recalls the struggle Imlie had to go through. Jyoti says Imlie is a good person and thus, positive things happen to her. Aryan tells Jyoti that even Imlie had to suffer through a lot for good things to happen to her. Harry walks to Jyoti nervously and asks her if she saw what he did at the event. Harry tells Jyoti that he tried his best to kill Jyoti but he couldn’t.

Jyoti calls him a coward and tells him he is not a real man. Jyoti and Harry have a tussle. Harry tells Jyoti that rather he should kill her and that shall save many lives. Jyoti shows him the video of Nargis in hospital and blackmails him. Jyoti leaves no option for him but to obey her. Imlie proceeds toward Madhav’s home and wonders why Aryan took such a step. Madhav wonders about how he wronged Aryan and Imlie. Jyoti and Harry enter Madhav’s room. Jyoti offers him a cheque of 1L to tell Aryan that he is the father of Imlie’s baby.

Madhav refuses the money. Jyoti asks Harry to kill Madhav. Madhav hits him with a brick and they escape from the window. Imlie enters and is shocked to see Madhav in such a state. She finds a torn piece of the cheque. At home, Aryan tells everyone that their company shall bear the medical expenses of Madhav. Imlie hugs him for forgiving him. Aryan says he hasn’t forgiven him. Imlie tries to convince him that he is the father of her baby. Aryan opposes Madhav while Imlie supports him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

