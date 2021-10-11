Imlie, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Malini stops Imlie’s internship plan

As the episode starts, Aditya is still mad at his bosses for degrading the value of the new paper for commercial purposes. He wonders how he will take Imlie to such a place for her internship. Imlie overhears it and understands Aditya’s issues.

Imlie informs Aparna of her intentions to go to Aditya’s office for her internship and asks her if she could take Malini's medicines while she is away. Malini overhears it and hatches plans to stop Imlie from being at the same office with Aditya. Meethi is delighted to learn about Imlie’s internship and Anu overhears it.

Malini happens to be the one who distributes the forms and she hides the forms in her bag when Imlie asks her for the form. As an argument breaks out between them, one of the professors, blames Imlie for creating unnecessary issues against Malini. Malini tells Imlie that she won’t be able to do internship anytime soon.

Anu challenges Meethi to wear high heels, if she wants to be like her. Meethi wears heels and struggles as she makes her steps. Imlie finds out about the photocopy machines and thinks of making copies of the internship form. Imlie goes around the college in search for an unfilled form but she doesn't find it. Meethi struggles to stand when Anu asks her to clean her painting, standing on a stool. Aditya is seen excited for Imlie’s arrival as the intern.

Imlie sneaks into the staff room and searches Malini’s bag for the forms and Malini who already has the form with her, tears it right in front Imlie. She tells Imlie that this is the way in which she shattered her dreams. As the episode ends, Imlie is in tears as she sees the torn form.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

