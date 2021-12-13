Imlie, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Imlie signs the divorce papers

As the episode starts, Aditya is lost in his thoughts right in the middle of the road. Few people come out of their car and start shouting at Aditya for holding the traffic. Aditya lashes back at them and a fight breaks out between Aditya and people. Aparna is at temple expressing her sorrow over Imlie and Aditya’s situation. Narmada learns about it tries to console her. Aparna tells her she is praying so that she will be able to make a decision.

Aryan watches Imlie being lost in her thoughts and he summons her to his cabin. As the have a discussion on Imlie’s situation, Aryan shows Imlie the news clip of Aditya’s fight on road. Imlie rushes out to check on Aditya despite Aryan’s attempts to stop her.

Malini heads towards the hospital to have an abortion and family begs her to stop. Malini doesn’t listen to them and she heads out informing them that she has made a decision regarding her child. Just as she is about to leave Aditya shows up with wounds from his fight. As Malini is about to leave Aditya tries to stop Malini, but she doesn’t listen to his advice and asks him if he will be there for her child.

Imlie arrives at Tripathis to check on Aditya and just as she explains her visit to Aditya, Aryan arrives to take Imlie back. To Imlie’s shock, Aditya tells Imlie that he has decided to marry Malini. Imlie's heart breaks as she realises that she has to leave Aditya’s family.

She tells him he might love her but he doesn’t trust her at all and reminds him he has only showed trusts in Malini. Imlie lists out the things she had to go through because of Malini. She apologizes to herself for the things Aditya has done to her. She condemns Malini for her act. Finally she signs the divorce papers and tells Aditya that she has finally decide to walk away from him. As the episode ends. Imlie and Aditya part ways.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

