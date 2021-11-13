Imlie, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie saves Arpita from a danger

As the episode starts, Arpita slowly makes her way into the temple, avoiding the sight of fire as much as she can. Aditya is seen wandering around the temple as he recalls his visit with Imlie. The Pandit hides out the burning lamps at Arpita’s requests so that she can take the darshan. Arpita expresses her sorrows while praying; she recalls the death of Arvind and how her brother Aryan has gone numb after that. She prays to God to make him cheerful again.

Meanwhile Imlie arrives at the temple and suddenly Aryan (the stranger) runs past her and knocks her. Imlie shouts out to him and decides to confront him. She keeps yelling at him and asks him to have some manners. Fed up with her talks, Aryan pulls out her shawl and wraps it around her mouth to silence her.

A lamp falls down and causes fire around the place where Arpita is praying and she starts to panic. Imlie watches her caught up between the fire and decides to rescue her. By the time Imlie reaches her, she loses consciousness. Imlie manages to get her into a car and takes her to the hospital. Aryan and Aditya rush after the car.

As Malini plans to take Imlie’s place in her absence, Rupali gives an advice that she is not even a competition for Imlie and her game will be over once Imlie returns. Arpita regains her consciousness and she meets Imlie. As Arpita tells her about her fear of fire, Imlie tells her it's okay to be scared, but asks her not to let fear get in her head. Arpita informs Imlie that her brother will be here soon, as always.

Aparna blames herself for Imlie’s departure and Pankaj consoles her. He assures her that Imlie will be back soon and her absence will be a lesson for Aditya. As the episode ends, Aparna tells Pankaj that she will pray to keep Imlie safe.

