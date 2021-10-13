Imlie, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie takes responsibility of Dussehra functions

As the episode starts, Harish is still looked after by the family as he hurt his neck in the fall. Harish is confronted by the committee members as he was the one who was supposed to conduct the Dussehra functions. As Harish names the members of the family who could take the responsibility, each of them refuses because of the engagements. Just as Harish asks, who else is left in the family that could conduct the program, Imlie arrives with snacks for the guests.

Harish names Imlie as the one to take care of the program and Aditya shows her support as Malini and the committee members doubt her capabilities. Harish asks Imlie to conduct the program without any faults, as he is showing trust in her. Malini hopes for Imlie to fail in her tasks.

Meethi and Dev are seen worshiping the Idol in the home temple. Anu tries to enter the temple in her footware and she ends up being taken care of Meethi when she has leg cramps. Not only Imlie manages to complete her first task, she adds colour to it as she brings out the band. Malini is jealous when she sees Imlie dance with Aditya and she tries to get involved and is stopped by Aditya and Imlie.

Dev admires Meethi’s devotion and her character as she has been happy with whatever God has given her and made the best of it. Dev also mentions how well she raised Imlie. Meethi hopes for the best as Imlie conducts the Dussehra functions. One of the Idols are seen missing when it is time to arrange them. Imlie wonders where it would have gone and Aditya starts having doubts. As the Imlie ends, Imlie sees Malini rushing out of the hall with an Idol in her hand.

