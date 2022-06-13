Imlie, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie disguises as Kairi

Today’s episode begins with Imlie dressed as Kairi, a domestic worker from Pagdandia village. Nila and Gudiya get irritated seeing her. Imlie thinks now she shall find who the culprit is. Aryan knocks on Imlie’s door and gets paranoid as she doesn’t open it. Imlie thinks Aryan is creating a problem for her. Aryan gets worried seeing blood on the floor. Imlie thinks of how she dropped the red color on the floor. Jyoti asks Harry if he managed to kill Imlie and Harry denies it.

Aryan breaks the door and asks Imlie if she is fine. Imlie tells him she couldn’t hear him as she was gargling in the bathroom. Narmada asks Imlie if she invited Kairi to the house. Imlie lets everyone know that Meethi sent Kairi to ensure her well-being. Gudiya asks Imlie why she is filling Rathore mansion with useless and dumb workers. Imlie tells Kairi is not dumb and leaves for work. Aryan asks Imlie that till when will she not talk with him. Imlie tries to make Aryan understand that Madhav is innocent but Aryan is adamant.

Later, Imlie disguises as Kairi and prepares pasta for everyone. She think Gudiya doesn’t have a mind of her own and thus, she cannot be behind this. Imlie thinks of taking footprints of everyone. Imlie aka Kairi hides under dining table and pricks everyone’s foot for the prints. Jyoti and Harry also arrive for the breakfast. Arpita asks Kairi to bring the food. Aryan is shocked to see her rising from beneath the table. Kairi says this is the usual way she serves the pasta. Kairi thinks Jyoti won’t have the pasta as she is fasting. Jyoti asks her to serve pasta.

