Imlie, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Malini hides the Idol

As the episode starts, Malini is seen sneaking away with the Idol in her hand. Imlie almost catches her red handed as she goes with the driver who came with her to pick the delivery. He confirms that there were nine of them when they picked up and he asks Imlie who gave her such huge responsibility. Imlie is seen taking out a small sack of clay out of the pick-up. Malini takes the idol to the room and asks the goddess for forgiveness as she hides it. Meanwhile, Aparna reaches her room to give her medicines and Malini doesn’t open the door as she keeps knocking on the door.

The committee members start blaming Harish for giving such a huge responsibility to Imlie. Nishant informs them, he can’t get an idol at this time as they have been sold out. As Aditya sees that everyone is putting the blame on Imlie, Aditya feels like they should be distracted. As Malini doesn’t open the door, Aparna makes her way into Malini’s room. Malini is almost caught but she manages to hide the idol in the shelf.

Aditya appreciates the committee members for the work they have been doing all these years and tells them he wants to take their interview; in order to distract them. Imlie manages to make an idol, exactly like the one she bought and she has to find a way to dry them quickly.

She catches Rupali crying as she is worried about Pranav. Imlie consoles her and she finally gets the hair drier she came for. The driver appreciates the efforts Imlie is putting in to make things right. Imlie tells him she is doing it all to gain their trust. As the episode ends, Aditya leaves in search of Imlie.

