Imlie, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Sundar helps Imlie

Today's episode begins with Kairi serving pasta to Aryan and staring at him. Jyoti asks Kairi to pass her the bowl of pasta. Kairi asks if she is not fasting. Jyoti asks how does she know about her fast. Kairi tells Imlie told her about this. Jyoti tells her she is taking the pasta for Harry. Narmada asks Kairi to take them for Imlie as well. Aryan insists on taking it for Image. Narmada asks Aryan to let Kairi go as she prepared the dish with so much love. Kairi spots a slipper with torn cheque piece. She becomes adamant that the person who wears this is involved in the plan. Aryan asks her to first give food to Imlie and not linger around.

Kairi tries to engage Aryan but he gets irritated. He ties Kairi and proceeds to give food to Imlie. Aryan leaves after giving her food. Kairi goes ahead to find who acted as Imlie and she is surprised to find Sundar. Jyoti asks Harry to bring food for her and she hurts him. Harry gets raged and tells her that she can not hurt Aryan until Imlie isn't there. Imlie asks Sundar why he is helping her. Sundar tells her that Imlie can't be everywhere and thus he is helping her. He revealed how he found out Imlie being Kairi after tasting the pasta. Imlie narrates him the entire story of Aryan. Sundar tells that any man would react in such manner.

Kairi notices that the slipper is missing. Harry carries slippers for Jyoti in a plate. Kairi bumps and gets suspicious about Harry. Arpita finds Sundar in a wig and laughs. Kairi dresses as Imlie as Arpita calls her. Arpita asks Imlie if she is not surprised seeing Sundar. Imlie jokes calling him Sundari. Arpita and Imlie mock Sundar. Meanwhile, Aryan enters and doesn't react to seeing Sundar. He takes Imlie out of the room. Imlie asks him why he is acting so stubborn and didn't even laugh at jokes. He says even she laughs with others except him. Imlie realizes Aryan is in sorrow.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie disguises as Kairi