Imlie, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Arpita asks Aryan to apologise to Imlie

As the episode starts, Aryan arrives at the hospital to see his sister. Imlie is on her way back and suddenly remembers about Arpita’s ring. As she pulls it out of her shawl, it falls down and rolls onto Aryan’s feet. Aryan accuses Imlie of trying to steal his sister’s ring and Imlie lash out at him. She tells him that she is the one who saved his sister’s life and warns him, he better not cross paths with her again.

Imlie meets Aditya outside the hospital and he tries to talk out their issues but Imlie is still mad at him. Aditya hands over an appointment letter from Baskar Times and Imlie tears it. She informs him that she doesn’t need his favors anymore.

Aryan visits his sister and she talks about the one who saved her. Aryan asks her if she is talking about the thief who tried to steal her ring and Arpita vouches for her. Aryan tells her he doesn’t have time for anyone other than her and their mother.

Back home their mother is eagerly waiting for their return and gives them a warm welcome when they finally return. Arpita's mother is worried as she learns that they are coming back from hospital and Arpita assures her she is fine. Just as they are about to have food, Arpita tells Aryan she won’t have food until he apologises to Imlie. Aryan finally agrees with her on seeing her obstinacy.

Aryan arrives at Imlie’s college and meets her principal. He addresses her as illiterate and the principal informs him that she came to college with two scholarships. Aditya drops Malini at the college and Malini purposely tries to annoy Imlie. Aditya asks her if she is going to blame him for dropping Malini off to college and she asks if she asked him anything. As the episode ends, Aditya tells Imlie that she already has a black mark in her heart for him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

